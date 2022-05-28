.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, former Commissioner of Budget and Planning and one time Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has been declared the winner of the primary election for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for Kaduna Central senatorial seat in 2023.

Popularly called “Dattijo”, the Development Economist was returned unopposed in the primary election held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Kaduna after his two opponents, Usman Sani and Hajia Rabi Salisu withdrew from the contest.

Mohammed Hafiz Bayero, the Returning Officer of the election, said there were 405 delegates from the seven local government areas that make up Kaduna Central.

“396 delegates showed up for the election and all were accredited, but at the end of the poll, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi scored a total of 388 votes, while eight votes were invalid,” Bayero said.

“Abdullahi having polled the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the primary election,” he announced.

An elated Dattijo had expressed appreciation to the aspirants who withdrew from the contest and sought their support to ensure that AP C emerges victorious in 2023.

“APC will become victorious in the general election considering the good work of Governor El-Rufai’s administration,” he said.

Recall that Dattijo had aspired to contest for the governorship of Kaduna state, but he was asked to step down for Senator Uba Sani and vie for the Senate.