…Trains 445,000 professionals on Cyber Security awareness skills

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Cyber Security Challenge Nigeria Initiative (CYSEC NG) is to hold its 2022 Hachathon challenge award and conference in Abuja.

The event which is in its 5th edition is themed: Emerging Cyber Threats – Landscape and Defense, and is billed to hold for 25th-26th May, 2022 at Baze University, Abuja

The Cyber Security Challenge Nigeria Initiative (CYSEC NG) Hachathon. challenge award conference is a leading event for Cyber Security, GRC, assurance and risk professionals who are leaders in their fields.

The Managing Director of CYSEC NG, Victor Idonoor, who announced this on Wednesday at a pre-event press briefin said the event which will be attended by ICT professionals, government institutions and security personnel, would feature cybersecurity conference, inforsec villages, the inter-University contest, a hacking Competition, women in Cybersecurity, awards and networking.

He said the organization had trained over 45,000 professionals on Cybersecurity awareness, creating enabling environment for them to thrive.

He also stated that over 10,000 youths had gone through their system and some fixed in some profitable private and public organizations as Cybersecurity experts.

“We have trained them, equipped them and send them to relevant MDAs, also connect them to top opportunities.

The conference is for everyone, including staff of public and private organizations.

There is a take home for all participants.

The learning domain includes: security audit, privacy, leadership career development etc.

“This year is going to be unique, being the 5th time we are holding Hackathon challenge.

“Several villages in total: the Red team village, the Blue team village, the Recon village and Osen village, cryptography village, Social Engineering village and Career harking village.”

The Director of the IT Innovation Hub department at Baze University, Dr. Isa Abdulazeez, who was represented by Senior Business Intelligence and Learning Analyst, Labaran Yunusa said, ” This event is very dear to us, it aligns with one of the core agenda of the newly created IT Innovation Hub of the University.

“We are excited to host this event because Cyber Security is key to us.

We have MSC and undergraduate.

We hope the partnership will lead to much more benefits and we will give internship to winners in the university so that they can grow further.”

In his own remarks, Principal Consultant Cyber Security, Andrew Abu said, “Cybersecurity has become a serious threat to every individual and organization, hence the need for all to be concerned in finding solution to the scourge.

“We have developed solutions in the last five years to different government agencies and private organizations.”

Meanwhile, Idonor said online qualifying sessions has commenced for the event ahead of the national contest on the conference and exhibition day.

According to him, participants will win different prizes and will receive ECN certification, adding that training vouchers will be made available at an affordable cost, while NYSC and students would be admission will be free.