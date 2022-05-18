.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Opposition political parties’ spokesperson and leading House of Representatives aspirant,Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has alleged fresh plot by some officials of the Peooles Democratic Party,PDP, working for external forces to exclude the opposition party in the 2023 election by using what he called cooked up delegate list from aborted congress.

The Aspirant at a news briefing this evening said ” We have intercepted credible intelligence on a fresh plot by the same persons who ran away with the result sheets in the last aborted congress to stil use that same fake delegates list purported to have emerged from the canceled three-man adhoc delegates election, which didn’t hold, into the list for party primaries this weekend. “

According to him ,”the paid agents in their desperate bid to return APC to power in Imo in 2023 ,has ignored even the court order which restrained the party from using any list from the purported congress and have perfected plot to resurface the fake list for use this weekend. “

“The plot is to clear way for the APC to use that to void all the primaries in Imo State from State Assembly, to House of Reps and Senate. a repeat of what happened in Zamfara(where all winners were removed), Rivers (where their candidate never made it to the ballot), Anambra (where supreme canceled their candidate), etc”,he said.

He alleged that in that circumstance,” Imo PDP candidates will be out of the 2023 election, and APC will run unopposed because the primaries were held with an illegal and invalid three-man ad-hoc list. The plot is real, and those behind it had a deal with the leadership of APC in Imo State.”

“I therefore, want to alert all the candidates for House of Assembly, House of Reps, and Senate in Imo State to mobilize and be on the lookout for such moves and insist on ensuring the electoral panel members show the list of the delegates which they are coming to the primary with before any accreditation can start and ensure at all cost that the illegal list is not used to avoid canceling all Imo PDP primaries because INEC monitors will record in their report that the fake list was used and anybody from the opposition can go to court and void our primaries,” he added.