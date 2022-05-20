Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Juliet Umeh

lagos—The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has challenged other corporate organisations to copy Airtel in executing their corporate social responsibility, CSR.

The governor, who threw the challenge during the premiere of the 6th edition of the company’s ”Touching Lives” programme in Lagos, said Airtel’s relentless support towards less privileged Nigerians, was commendable, describing the telco as a role model to all.

Represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egubem, the governor said: “Airtel is leading as an example for individuals and institutions. They have exhibited the true Lagosian spirit of working in unity, by joining the Government in raising a sustainable nation…. Therefore, as individuals and organizations, let us also make efforts to reach out and empower the less privileged as Airtel is doing,” said the governor who was represented by Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the governor of Ogun State, who was also present at the event, lauded Airtel’s efforts in providing relief for the vulnerable and sustaining a robust campaign to encourage other organizations to embrace philanthropy.

“I would encourage Airtel to keep doing what they do as well as expand the Airtel Touching Lives programme for an increased impact. I would like to implore Airtel and other entities to keep sharing these inspiring stories for the world to emulate. I am proud to be associated with Airtel Touching Lives, and I look forward to partnering with Airtel”

Also speaking at the event, Former Chairman, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Ibukun Awosika, thanked Airtel for going the extra mile to take a bit of burden away from some hardworking Nigerians through its CSR Initiative.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, while speaking on the track record of the initiative, said Airtel Touching Lives had not only recorded milestones but had offered real help to individuals, communities, groups, and institutions since the launch of the initiative.

“In Season 6, Airtel Nigeria has helped to rebuild a dream, a life, a hospital. We helped children rebuild their confidence, get an education, and we tested millions for COVID. We turned tears of sadness into tears of Joy.”