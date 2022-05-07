Soon millions of Nigerians won’t afford telecom services

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As severe hardship pounds Nigerians, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Saturday, appealed for Federal Government’s intervention on moves by the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, to increase tariff on voice calls, Short Messages Services, SMS, and Data by 40 per cent.

The Executive Director, Adopt a Goal Initiative (AGI), Ariyo-Dare Atoye, called for close scrutiny of the proposal written by ALTON seeking Nigeria Communications Commission’s approval to go on with the 40 per cent increment.

Atoye added that Federal Government needs to intervene, if not the masses would be cut off the communication space telecom services will be beyond their reach.

He saaid: “While the demands of the telecoms must be subjected to a thorough evaluation before any approval is made, it would, however, be difficult to dismiss their concerns because it could force them to downsize.

“It must also be noted that just as the cost of operating businesses in Nigeria has become prohibitive, the government’s policy on NIN has also significantly affected revenue generation for these firms, as thousands of subscribers are barred.

“The only way out of the present logjam is the deliberate recruitment of good leaders by the electorate, who could help reform and salvage the country.”

Also reacting to the proposed increase by 40 per cent, the Country Director ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi pointed that currently Nigerians pay one of the highest telecom tariffs in Africa, and that these companies make high profits in Nigeria than in any other African country.

“I think the Nigerian system is just looking at class, for you to even think you want to increase the rate of the telecom by 40 per cent. Are we in this world together?

“It is really ridiculous because Nigerians pay one of the highest rates in the continent of Africa.

“It is easier to call within Nigeria than to call within here and other countries than the countries of origin where these companies are coming from.

“In Rwanda, the government has made it so cheap to say that within Africa the calls must be low as it is and they were able to get it. If you try to call Nigeria from there with your phone you pay through your nose than when you are calling from their countries because theirs is less expensive like three times what you use to call your own country within the continent of Africa.

“And in this ridiculous environment, they are declaring their surplus now and then and you want to make money from the poor people, and people are trying to make ends meet by communicating with each other.

“The world has gone hitech and instead of making it cheaper they wan to make it more expensive. In other parts of Africa if you load N3000 they give you another extra 120 minutes of time call, and you use your money and the data is on and those who don’t have jobs could survive with that.

“Here we are having where nobody checks on how things are expensive in Nigeria, and you want to get things more expensive and inflation in Nigeria and making more money from voice calls, SMS, and data. They need to look at the plight of Nigerians, they need to be checked.

“Let the Ministry of Communication give us the analysis on why these companies want to increase their rates.

“And these companies employ causal workers in their offices, and casualization is a major issue and it is a crime against work ethics, and they pay them little, no pension, gratuity, and thing to take home.

“We need to ask for accountability, performance and why they want to increase tariff”, Obi said.

Sources said ALTON had sent its proposal to the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, seeking approval for increment tariffs by 40 per cent.

The proposal include the average 11k per second, N8.95 per minute current cost of voice calls will be raised to N12.53, while SMS from N4.00 to N5. 61k.

According to ALTON, rising cost of business operations as a result of high cost of diesel, and other energy sources, recent introduction of excise duty of five per cent on telecoms services, and increased burden of multiple taxes and levies on the industry, and all put together have astronomically increased operating expenses by over 35 per cent.

