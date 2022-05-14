We’ll not sleep until Deborah gets justice

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians expressed sadness, pain and anger over gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu of the College of Education, Sokoto, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, Friday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari, to fish out killers without delay and appropriately punished to serve as deterrent to others.

Speaking on the dastardly and barbaric act, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, expressed pain and anger for the way religion has been used to destroy the country’s peace, unity, equity and justice through intimidation, fanaticism and extremism over the years.

Eholor said there is no nation on earth whose people are exploited with religion and sectionalism can make any meaningful progress, and added that the current state of the nation calls for serious concerns and if left the way things are going economically, politically and socially there is a big trouble ahead that might defy solution.

He said: “We at One Love Foundation are very sad and pained to the marrow when we received the news of Deborah Yakubu ‘s broad daylight killing by her fellow students who know her very well but allowed religion to blindfold them to set the innocent young woman ablaze with no human kindness.

“This is an act of terrorism and extremism, which we condemn in strong terms, it is totally unacceptable and we put it straight to President Muhammadu Buhari, to rise up now to ensure all who partook in this dastardly act must be fished out and dealt with appropriately to serve as deterrent to others.

He also added that, “The entire generation of Deborah Yakubu is wiped out and her dreams cut short abruptly by some students who are bandits within the four walls of a tertiary institution.

“It is really unfortunate and uncalled for. We want the government to know that this matter will not be swept under the carpet. We will follow through and ensure justice prevail in this case.

“No ethnicity has the monopoly to violence. Why should a section of the country so take violence as a way to achieve their aims and objectives because most times they get away with it?

“That is why they continue to perpetrate all kinds of violence and vices with impunity, rather they are being pampered and encouraged by whomever they look up to as religious leaders and benefactors.”

He also called on the leadership in the Christian faith including General Overseers, Apostles, Evangelists, Pastors to make sure that the deceased gets justice.

However, the social crusader condemned former Vice President and presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar for quickly deleting his earlier tweet condemning the killing of Deborah Yakubu.

“It is a wrong signal Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sent to Nigerians by pulling do his earlier tweet condemning the killing of Deborah Yakubu.

“This really unfortunate for a man who said he wants to be president of Nigeria. How can he be so sectional and be afraid of the backlash he would receive from his people.

“We will not take him serious hence because of he has lost the confidence of Nigerians for not being a courageous leader that can stand with the oppressed, intimated, and vulnerable Nigerian. It is really an exhibition of what has been in his

He also expressed displeasure over the protracted strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and called on parents, and other stakeholders to join protesting students to ensure the strike is called off.

Vanguard News Nigeria