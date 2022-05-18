By Henry Ojelu

In recognition of its contribution to the economic growth of the country, President Muhamadu Buhari has conferred the National Productivity Orders of Merit Award on Crown Flour Mill Limited.

Crown Flour Mill was among over 100 Nigerian companies selected for the NPOM Award for their outstanding positive impact on the Nigerian economy.

The company was selected for the award due to its overall demonstration of leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility, CSP initiatives, customers’ service and satisfaction, health and safety compliance, environment audit, quality and food safety.

The award was formally presented to the Managing Director and Senior Vice President of CFM, Ashish Pande by President Buhari at the State House Banquet Hall Abuja last week.

A statement by the company on the development said: “We are proud to announce that Crown Flour Mill has achieved another laudable feat. We have been awarded, The National Productivity Order of Merit Award presented by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to Ashish Pande (Managing Director/ Senior Vice President, Crown Flour Mill)

“We are highly honored to receive this award as we continue to serve you excellently. Kudos to our esteemed customers, partners and to the Crown Flour Mill team”.

Crown Flour Mill has been in the wheat milling business in Nigeria for over four decades. Incorporated in May 1971; it commenced milling operation in 1981 with only one product- Flour.

In 2010, Olam International (a Global Good and Agri-products focused multinational based in Singapore) acquired Crown Flour Mill. Crown Flour Mill at that time had 2 operating factories in Lagos and Warri with only 2 products Flour and Semolina. Today, Crown Flour Mill has become one of the top 10 millers in the world.

This acquisition brought about a significant turnaround in the business. Olam International brought its Agro-technical and Supply Chain capabilities into the business. The business multiplied multifold. It was still in the flour and semolina business only.

The entry into the pasta business started with the acquisition of the BUA pasta and flour milling units in 2016. The Technological, Sales and Supply Chain skills of Olam helped Crown Flour Mill become a large pasta player.

In 2019, Crown Flour Mill took a giant step and acquired one of the key players in the industry, Dangote Flour Mill. This greatly increased Crown Flour Mill production and distribution capacities. Crown Flour Mill is now a key player in the Nigerian flour milling industry.