By Obas Esiedasa, Abuja

An aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Cross River Central Senatorial District, Barr. Mary Ekpere-Eta has promised to prioritise women and youth empowerment should she be elected into the upper chamber.

Ekpere-Eta who outlined her plans for bringing development to her senatorial district after submitting her nomination forms at the national collation centre of the APC in Abuja also said she will ensure that she attracts infrastructural projects to her district.

She said: “I joined the race for the sole purpose of pulling more of my people out of poverty as you already know, youth and women empowerment is critical to achieving this.

“Also critical to reducing the level of poverty among our people will be my attracting infrastructural projects in the education and health sectors as well as basic infrastructure and even in the area of rural electrification”.

Ekpere-Eta a former Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) expressed confidence that she will clinch the ruling party’s ticket.

“I have consulted leaders, women and youth leaders within the APC from ward to LG, up to the state level and they expressed their support for my aspiration.

“I have also taken my consultations beyond the party. I have been meeting with our respected traditional rulers, community leaders, the clergy, women leaders as well as our young people. I can tell you the response from these groups has boosted my confidence”, she further revealed .