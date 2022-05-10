By Emma Una

A Forum of Elders of the All Progressives Congress(APC), in the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State in an elaborate meeting on May 3, resolved to throw their backing on Senator Professor Ben Ayade’s presidential bid, insisting he is the most suitable to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari.

In a communique issued after the meeting which was called to discuss the political situation in the Northern Senatorial District and Nigeria in general with discussions focusing mainly on the forthcoming general elections, the forum said Ayade’s track record as governor makes him capable of addressing the coutry’s myraid needs .

The Communique which was signed by Chief Tony Uniandieye, as Chairman, Chief Henry Onwe Protem Secretary with Monsignor Omang Idiegen, Mrs Theresa Ezama, Mr P J Ekunke, Chief Charles Abuo and, Professor John Shyam each representing one of the five local government areas of the district, the forum expressed concern on the low political activities in the senatorial district stating that if not checked, may affect the party in the 2023 general elections.

The forum also reviewed the Party’s performance in the last Ogoa/Yala Federal Constituency by-election; and reached the following resolutions:

“We Commend His Excellency, Governor of Cross River State, the State Chairman of the APC Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba and other stakeholders of the Party for securing victory for the party in the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by -election.

“We urge stakeholders to continue to interface with their constituents with a view to educating them on the benefits of voting for the APC

“We endorse His Excellency, Senator Professor Ben Ayade’s aspiration for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The forum takes particular note of the Governor’s track record, sterling qualities and excellent performance, which makes him the most suitable to succeed the incumbent President. Of particular note is His Excellency’s pragmatic approach to resolving security issues in the state and the industrialization efforts which in the forum’s view, if replicated across the country,will enhance the economic fortunes of the nation”.

The APC Cross River North Elders also commended the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Martins Orim, for his stabilising effort, commitment and loyalty to both the Governor and the Party, urging him to aspire for Senate seat of the distric In this regard, the forum

“This Forum has volunteered to purchase the Intent and Nomination forms for him as a mark of recognition for his contribution to the growth and stability of the Party in the Senatorial District and the state in general.

“The forum also takes note of the need to encourage and support Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbor for his performance, experience and foreseeable advantage, if given the opportunity for a third term in the House of Representatives.

“In the same vain, Hon. Jude Ogbeche Ngaji’s early grasp of legislative processes was lauded, and notes that the experience garnered within the few months in the House of Representatives, should not be wasted. Consequently, the forum endorsed Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbor and Hon.Jude Ogbeche Ngaji to recontest for third and second tenure, respectively.”