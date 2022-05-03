A frontline aspirant for the Akamkpa/Biase Federal House of Representatives position, Dr. Helen has described the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu as a seed of hope.

In a statement signed by Dr. Isamoh, the aspirant thanked Prof. Esu for providing phenomenal leadership and fatherly role to younger generations.

The statement reads: “BIRTHDAY FECILITATIONS TO CROSS RIVER STATE VICE CHANCELLOR AND DEPUTY GOVERNOR. HE, Prof Ivara Esu (OFR)

I join the host of all well-meaning Cross Riverians to celebrate with you on the occasion of your birthday. To our weary generation, you are a proven sage that offers a bud of faith and a seed of hope that comes with implicit confidence in the unfolding assurance of possibilities.

As a gift to our generation, you are an evidence of God’s expressed generosity to our state. As a distinguished leader, you have enhanced a reborn that has built healthy consensus across boards; your selfless mentoring has attracted a massive band of discipleship with the contagious orientation that is fed by your stance and solicitude for uprightness and integrity.

For most of us that have studied your life both in academic and leadership, the summary of what we have learnt is that our determined choice of hope over fear must always prevail in situations of grim reality and our choice of success must prevail over failure for our achievements and failures, our courage and fear are determined by our individual choices.

You have shown that the grandest ideal in leadership is not just to serve, but to serve in humility and in obedience to the unsolicited expression of the people’s will and that when a leader prefers to offer himself as a servant, rather, misgivings and coercion are, naturally, outspaced by obedience and trust.

As a witness to your phenomenal leadership, I have watched your mastery in application of approaches that would always lessen tensions and further the prospect of peace in matters and situations that should, ordinarily, explode into irresolvable conflicts because you are, not just a leader, but a father who holds the philosophy that the greatest reward history can ever bestow is the tittle of a peace maker for which reason you have always been devoted in strengthening the structure of peace.

You have always been highly revered for your very unique character of un-obtrusive bearing and the honour you have attracted, over the years, has ever remained undiminished. You are a father to all who look up to you and your guidance has been very rewarding. It is only a sage that can maintain such delicate trust with high moral tone that endures.

May your new age come with renewing strength, and as you continue to tap from the plenitude of God’s grace and wisdom, may health, peace, joy and long live always locate you. Happy Birthday, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, our father, Leader and Deputy Governor of Cross River State.”

Amb. Dr. Helen Isamoh E. Apc Southern Senatorial Women Leader Women and Aspirant for Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency