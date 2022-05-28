By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has petitioned the state police command, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind a fake primaries video.

The party in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Erasmus Ekpang, accused those behind the video of forgery.

“Forgery is a crime punishable under the laws of this country. The party wants the police to declare these people wanted, arrested and prosecuted for forging the letterhead of our dear party, which they used to put together that charade.

“Forgery is a serious offence and the party is determined to bring the characters behind the crime to book.

“Subsequently, the APC in Cross River state has petitioned the state police command and demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds,” the statement concluded