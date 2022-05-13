By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Daniel Asuquo Campaign Organisation has explained why it did not participate in the process of any selection of a consesus aspirant while distancing itself from the purported claim making the rounds that former governor of Cross River , Mr. Donald Duke and some prominent individuals in the State picked a flag-bearer through consensus arrangement to the fly the PDP ticket during the 2023 Guber election.

Speaking with journalists on the issue in Calabar yesterday, Director General of the Organisation Mr. Yibala Inyang stated that the organization did not participate in any process nor exercise where it took part in the selection of consensus candidate to fly the PDP flag in the forthcoming Governorship election in 2023.

He said that the electoral guidelines are clear and that as party men they are aware of what the electoral act said adding that they could not have participated in any of the kangaroo arrangement without recourse to the electoral act and guidelines.

Inyang disclosed their principal was not part of any process nor exercise where a former state governor was alleged to have picked a consensus candidate who will fly the PDP ticket in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election.

The reaction by the Campaign organization was on the heel the news making the rounds in Cross River State that a former state governor and several other party stakeholders including some top members of the traditional rulers Council had picked a particular aspirant among those jostling for the PDP governorship ticket in the south as it’s consensus candidate.

Inyang stated: “While we remain patriotic community members and resolute in brazing the trail to deliver on people oriented policies and programmes.

“We dissociate ourselves from this fragrant incursion into our party’s transparent democratic processes.

“We are not part of any botch consensus,” he stated.

The DG maintained that the consent of the Daniel Asuquo’s Campaign Organisation ought to have been sought, before jumping to conclusions that the organization was part of the consensus deal.

“One would have expected that a meeting of a socio-cultural group under the aegis of Cross River Southern Community Elders’ Forum would have restricted it’s scope of operation to specifics rather than stray into contentious areas which does not fall under their priorities.” The DG maintained.

While highlighting the popularity of thier principal,Hon. Daniel Asuquo ( a ranking reps member representing Biase/Akamkpa federal constituency at the National Assembly) and in the governorship race, the organization said that it will not fold it’s arms to see a particular individual go against the 2022 electoral guidelines.

Warning that it will resist imposition of any form, until the right thing was done warning that any attempt to impose a candidate on the PDP would not work .

The organization urged those trying to impose candidates on the PDP to first of all read the party primary guidelines for electing candidates and the 2022 electoral act as amended and other extant laws stressing that the guidelines frowns against imposition through any guise.

“The governorship aspiration of our principal, Rt. Hon. Daniel Asuquo is not limited to the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State.

“His political influence cuts across the state with verifiable legacies, with mass appeal even in the market square, on the streets and to the hinterland who are yearning for the manifestations of his well laid campaign promises” The DG stated.