By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

Aspirants on the Platform of the ruling All progressives Congress APC in Cross River state vying for Ikom/ Boki Federal Constituency have raised the alarm over what they described as an altered delegates list calling on the Party to correct it to reflect true representation as submitted by appropriate organs.

In a release signed by APC IKOM/ Boki Federal House of Representatives Aspirants Forum addressed to Gov Ben Ayade the five of them including , Hon Cletus Obun , Hon Jake Otu-Enyia , Victor Abang , Tawo Afu , Edward Ogon demanded the original list before primaries would hold in the area.

The letter made available to Vanguard titled “INDEFINITE POSTPONEMENT OF PRIMARIES OF IKOM/BOKI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY, urged the party to make sure the real list which truly reflects the real delegates was provided.

“We, the undersigned Federal House of Representatives aspirants for the |kom/Boki Federal Constituency after two failed attempts to conduct a free, fair and credible primaries in kom Secretariat on May 27 and lkom Township Stadium on May 28, 2022 ‘respectively, do hereby resolve and suggest as follows:

“That the sole volatile reason for the cancellation and subsequent indefinite postponement of the primaries is the vexatious and dubious alteration of the delegates list.

“The ancillary reason is the real threat of physical violence. The delegates that emerged from the congresses were replaced by those who did not participate in the said congresses.

“It is the demand of the aspirants that the alterations must be corrected to reflect the true delegates as submitted by the appropriate organs of the party in this case the Ward Chairmen and Chapter Chairmen in conjunction with aspirants or their accredited representatives.

“The aspirants observed the attempt by the leadership of. lkom/Boki to arrive at a consensus and resolved that a consensus is possible.

“Accordingly, the aspirants suggest that the Sen. Victor | Ndoma-Egba Committee should be expanded to ten (10 members) from each of the two L.G.As that constitute the Federal Constituency.

“Furthermore, the mandate of the committee should include the production of the authentic list of delegates to be used for the conduct of the primaries whenever the party is ready within the lawful time available provided that a consensus was not possible.

“We wish to thank the Election Committee representatives and party delegates for their understanding and patience in the face of the unmitigated delays. We are committed to our victory and effective representation for our Federal Constituency,” they stated.

