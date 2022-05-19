..says Party Supremacy is sacrosanct

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen. John Owan-Enoh has withdrawn from the race while throwing his weight behind the Consensus candidate of the Party , Sen. (Prince) Bassey Otu.

The former Senator representing Central Senatorial District of the state at the National Assembly said it became imperative for him to withdraw and support the consesus candidate adding that the party was supreme.

I’m a release he personally signed and made available to Vanguard Owan-Enoh thanked his supporters for their unalloyed support which he described as the strength of their campaign.

His words :” Today, I am saddled with the onerous responsibility of conveying to you, my decision to suspend our campaign for the Governorship of Cross River State on the platform of our great party, the All Progressive’s Congress (APC).

“After some deep reflection in addition to consultations, I have taken the decision to yield to the consensus arrangement of our great party in the firm belief in the supremacy of our party. I do this for the sake of the unity of our platform and my support for the leadership of our party under H.E Gov. Ayade.

“No matter how profound our vision is, no matter how brightly the light of hope burns in our hearts, as loyal party men and women, the supremacy of the party is sacrosanct at all times. And so, it is in full compliance and obedience to the decision of our party as well as your understanding that I suspend this campaign.

Sen. Owan-Enoh who stated the suspension of his campaign was with immediate said the decision was not an easy one especially taking I to consideration the overwhelming support of his candidacy.

“This suspension is with immediate effect. Although the decision was not an easy one especially when I take into consideration the overwhelming support my candidacy and aspiration enjoyed across the state, it is in the human nature for every engagement no matter how productive, enriching and rewarding to come to this point.

“It is therefore in this spirit that I urge you to throw your weight and support behind Sen. Bassey Otu, the consensus choice of our party. Having closely associated with him over the years, I have no doubt in his ability to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. He’s no bad choice after all.

“This is by no means is not the end of our extraordinary political journey together. Since my political odyssey started over two decades ago, my actions at all times have been shaped by the undying zeal and determination to serve our people to the best of my ability.

“It is this vision that influenced my decision to offer myself to serve the state as governor in 2019 and in the upcoming governorship election in 2023, which we now have cause to suspend.

“My dear compatriots, while today’s political arrangement does not favour us in terms of what we desired, we should not lose hope in a tomorrow in which our determination to offer selfless service to our people finally becomes a reality,” Owan-Enoh stated.