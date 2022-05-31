By Umar Yusuf

A serious crisis has engulfed the Adamawa state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC over the conduct of the Senatorial primaries.

Five of the southern senatorial zone aspirants of the party have rejected the outcome of the result of the party primaries saying no such election took place.

They also alleged that the process was marred by massive irregularities including vote-buying.

The aspirants include; Sen Grace Jackson Bent, Sen. Abubakar Mo’Allahyidi, Bridget Zidon, Silas Bala Sanga and Sani Jada.

Speaking on the development while laying their complain before Newsmen in Yola, a spokesman of the aspirants, Bala Sanga, said they deemed it fit to voice out their complain in order to tell the world what transpired during the controversial primaries.

Sanga said it is a crime and constitutional breach contrary to section five of the constitution for anyone to engage in vote-buying while election is ongoing.

He noted that on 28 Saturday, 2022 primary election in the Senatorial zone was organized but few minutes after it started, an agent of one of the aspirants Adamu Ismail Numan engaged in vote buying by issuing promissory notes to delegates.

The aspirant noted that the said agent was accosted and several multiple promissory notes were found on him and the electoral committee was duly alerted resulting in the postponement of the exercise.

Sanga added that angered by the postponement of the primaries, thugs and miscreants loyal to Numan launched an attack against the five aspirants leading to the vandalization of their cars just as they escaped by the whiskers.

He said as a result of the postponement and the fracas, they along with their supporters came to Yola in the middle of the night of Sunday morning but surprisingly, they got another message in the morning of Sunday announcing the conduct of another primaries by 12:00pm same day.

Sanga said despite their persistent complaints about the impossibility of recalling their supporters back to the venue due to logistic challenges considering the vastness of the senatorial zone, the electoral committee still went ahead to conduct the primaries without their delegates in attendance.

He noted that as a result, the committee decided to unilaterally allocate votes to participants hence the rejection of the results and the press conference.

Sanga noted that they will exhaust all the legal processes provided in APC constitution for redress.

But reacting to the allegation, the winner of the primaries, Adamu Ismaila Numan said the accusations by the five aspirants remained a figment of their imagination as he does not know what is called vote-buying.

He said the election was conducted according to local governments starting with Toungo local government adding that there was an agreement between all the aspirants that any delegate who cannot write should be assisted by an agent.

“So after the first, second, third and fourth delegates were assisted to vote for me because they cannot write their names, the other aspirants raised an alarm saying that amounted to vote-buying.

“All the delegates are adults and they should have raised the alarm themselves has anyone done anything against their wishes.

“Since nobody was caught with any evidence then the outcries of the five aspirants have lost substance,” he said.

Numan noted that the aggrieved aspirants’ ab initio do not intend going into the election as such they found it expedient to make flimsy excuses knowing fully well they will lose out and that is what actually happened after the election was conducted.

Vanguard News Nigeria