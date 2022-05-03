Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

By Adeola Badru

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State, may not end anytime soon, just as the only lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, Senator Kola Balogun, resigned his membership of the party on Monday night.

The resignation of the senator, representing Oyo South Senatorial District was contained in a letter addressed to the chairman of the party in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the media aide to Senator Balogun, Mr Dapo Falade, the letter, dated 28 April, 2022, was received and acknowledged by the PDP Ward Chairman, Tijani Wasiu, on 29 April, 2022.

But, the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development did not stated his reason for leaving the party.

Senator Balogun, in the letter, titled ‘Letter Of Resignation From The Peoples Democratic Party,’said the resignation took effect from 28 April, 2022.”

He thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to serve Oyo South Senatorial District in the ninth Senate of the National Assembly.

Senator Balogun said he enjoyed the cooperation of the PDP leadership and its members throughout the month of April and wished the party the best of luck.

He said: “I, Senator Dr. Kola Balogun, senator presently representing Oyo South Senatorial District at the 9th Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja, hereby tender my membership resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria, with effect from today 28th April, 2022.”

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022.”

“I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you,” Senator Kola Balogun, who, until his resignation, was the only PDP senator from Oyo State in the ninth Senate, stated in the resignation letter.”

This development came days after some aggrieved members of the party in their hundreds defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

