By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded immediate suspension of the national legal adviser of the party, Mr. Ajibade Adeyemi from office over his alleged role in fueling the crisis in the party in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting by the chairmen of the 21 local government areas of PDP in the state at the party’s secretariat in Awka yesterday, the party urged the national chairman of the party and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, to save Anambra PDP from what it described as clear manifest unethical conduct and breach of oath of office by the national legal adviser.

The party accused the national legal adviser of undermining the progress of PDP in Anambra State by working against the ratified and approved list of wards and local government area executive members that emerged from the congresses conducted by the electoral committees constituted by the NWC with approval from NEC and properly monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies in line with the guidelines and constitution of the party.

The communiqué read in part: “There is no iota of doubt that from the foregoing, the national legal adviser is merchandizing the whole interest of elected officers of PDP and aspirants in Anambra State and has stalled the conduct of the state congress in Anambra State, with a view to denying the state the needed number of delegates at the forthcoming national convention.

“Let it be known that those about being excluded from participating in the national convention are already threatening to commence legal action to stop the national convention from taking place.

“We therefore demand forthwith the conclusion of the state congress in Anambra State before the national convention, having concluded and ratified the wards and local government congresses and same having been affirmed by the final judgment of a High Court of Anambra Satte”.