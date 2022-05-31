By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said that the hoodlums perpetrating the violent activities in Anambra State have not only made kidnapping and killing a lucrative criminal enterprise, but have also established camps in the forests where they practice idolatry.

Governor Soludu disclosed that they are neither liberation movement activists nor any form of political agitators, but had for almost three years, held sway in most of the local government areas in Anambra South where they operate to unleash terror on innocent people and engage in all manner of criminal activities, including kidnapping and assassination.

The Anambra State Governor and former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, disclosed this while addressing the people of the Diocese of Aguata where he was special guest of honour at the 2nd Session of the 6th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Diocese of Aguata, Anglican Communion, Anambra State.

Governor Soludo in the company of his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, disclosed that his government has declared a state of emergency on security and roads, adding that his administration will not relent in restoring peace and security in the state.

According to him, “The criminals terrorising the people of the state had for almost three years held sway in most of the local government areas in the southern part of the state. The evil criminals now see kidnapping and killing as a lucrative criminal enterprise. It is no longer about liberation movement agitation or any form of political agitations.

“The people perpetrating the heinous crimes against the state have camps in the forests where they also practice idolatry but unfortunately for them, the people of Anambra State are predominantly Christians and will not succumb to the practice of idolatry. So, we must rise and defend our Christian faith against the threat of idolatry practice.

“As Christians, we must close ranks as one united body. The Body of Christ is one without discrimination in the denomination of either being a Pentecostal, Anglican, or Catholic. My assurance to Ndi Anambra is that security, peace, and order will return to the state. We have the vision to build a liveable and prosperous homeland. That is our focus.”

Earlier in his presidential presentation to the Synod, the Bishop, Diocese of Aguata, Rt. Reverend Dr. Samuel C. Ezeofor, decried the level of insecurity in Anambra State and southeast in general and called for a change of mind by the perpetrators.