*As he’s conferred with Nat’l Productivity Order of Merit Award

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency,NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, Thursday,said Nigeria has exceeded its daily vaccination rate of

230,000.

He said the strict demands for evidence of COVID-19 vaccination by foreign countries has boosted the vaccination rate in Nigeria as travellers now ensure they check their records before going to the airports.

Noting that “some people have fraudulently gotten the vaccination card”, Dr Faisal said “the agency has put in place measures to ensure that it identifies those individuals.”

Faisal,who spoke at a special media interview on primary health care services and Covid-19 vaccination with journalists,in Abuja,said,”We want to ensure that people that have the vaccination cards are vaccinated in accordance to the protocols.”

“We are still vaccinating Nigerians and we have exceeded daily vaccination rate of over 230,000. More Nigerians are coming out to be vaccinated potentially because more countries are asking for the evidence of vaccination and when Nigerians are traveling, they don’t want to be hampered by lack of vaccination,”he said.

He, however, explained that vaccination centres in some areas prone to insecurity were no longer in existence.

” In some areas where there are insecurity, you may not find some of those vaccination posts working but major vaccination areas are still giving vaccination to the people.

“A lot of people within the metropolitan areas have already taken their vaccines so we dont want to keep open vaccination sites people are no longer visiting, because if you check the cost benefit ratio ,it is not very useful. We have to redeploy some vaccination teams to areas they are mostly needed,”he explained.

Earlier in the day,Dr Faisal Shuaib was conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit award conferred by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the development,the NPHCDA’s boss,said,” I am humbled to receive the National Productivity Order of Merit award conferred by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I feel deeply honored by this prestigious award.”