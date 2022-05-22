By Etop Ekanem

The Chairman, Ethiope East local government area of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. Sunday Ikwe, on Friday, served a writ of summon and motion of notice at the High Court, Isiokolo, Ethiope East with prayers restraining the State Chairman, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Elder Enemokwu Afamefune, INEC and one Mr. Lydon Ogbume from conducting the party primaries and parading himself as the Ethiope East local government Chairman of the party.

The suit which was filed by the incumbent Chairman, APGA, Ethiope East, Barr. Sunday Ikwe, Mr. Akin Vincent, Mr. Ese Ohwotafadjeke known as Claimants/Applicant, (Suing for Themselves and other members of the executives of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Elder Enemokwu .P. Afamefune (State Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA) Mr. Lydon Ugbome and Independent Electoral National Commission (INEC), Asaba, Delta state known as Defendants.

The Claimant/Applicant seeking for an order of the honourable court restraining the 3rd defendant from conducting any primary election of the All Progressive Grand Alliance of the state house of assembly, senatorial, house of representatives, governorship and Presidential primary fixed for 24th, 26th, 28th and 29th of May with names of ward Congress delegate contained on the party result sheet conducted on the 10th of May, 2022.

The Suit has also prayed the honourable court to grant an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from parading himself as the Chairman and all wards Chairmen imposed by the 2nd defendant/respondent of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in Ethiope East local government pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The order which was contained in a suit No. HCI/32/2022 in an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from parading himself as the Chairman and all wards Chairmen imposed by the 2nd defendant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in Ethiope East local government pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The case which has been approved for hearing on the 26th of May, 2022 at Asaba High Court 3, for the prayers requested by the Claimant, Barr. Sunday Ikwe, said it is unacceptable for a party he brought to Ethiope East for over eight years, where he is serving his 2nd tenure, is being hijacked by the 2nd defendant, Mr. Lydon Ugbome with his APC members including the result of the recent ward Congress held in Ethiope East on the 10th of May, 2022.