LAGOS—A Lagos State High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS has ordered all parties in respect of disputed land at Lagoon View Development Scheme (Oju Olokun), Chevron Drive in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State to maintain a status-quo antebellum pending determination of the suit.

The trial judge, Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi ordered that all construction works in the disputed land measuring about 101.673 Hectares should be stopped and the defence should appear before it and shows why it should not grant all reliefs sought by the claimants.

Justice Ogunjobi’s order was sequel to an application of ex-parte filed before the court on behalf of the claimants against Lagos State Government, a first generation bank, NNPC and others.

The claimants are Alhaji Kassim Lumosa, and others.

The respondents are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, State Land Bureau, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation Limited, LSDPC, NNPC, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, Suntrust Savings and Loans Limited.

Appearing before the claims against the respondents in respect of the property forming part of the Estate of Madam Iyalode Efunloye Tinubu, Dr Dada Awosika, SAN, urged the court to grant the ex-parte application in the interest of justice.

Awosika informed the court that his application was supported by 51 paragraph affidavit, exhibits and written address to show cause why the applications should be granted.

In his ruling, Justice Ogunjobi said that having considered the depositions in affidavit support where the claimants averred that the 11 respondents/defendants have concluded arrangements to unjustly and illegally take possession of the disputed land, the court would grant the ex-parte.