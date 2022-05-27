Theodore Opara

COSCHARIS Motors Plc, exclusive distributors of Ford passenger vehicles, Renault, Ford Truck and other iconic global automobile brands in the country is set to showcase their latest models and innovations at the Lagos Motor Fair slated to hold from May 30 to June 4, 2022 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, Lagos.

Ford and Renault will be showcasing passenger vehicles including sedans, SUVs and Pick-up trucks, whuile Ford Trucks will feature heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles, HDCV, ranging from Tractor Heads to Dump Trucks, Concrete Mixer and Tippers.

As part of its tradition, the company will delight its customers with special promotional offers across the three brands at the fair. The high point of the motor fair will be the unveiling of a new Ford name plate, BRONCO, into the Nigerian market. Bronco is a powerful SUV with intimidating presence.

According to Abiona Babarinde, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, “as the exclusive representative of these three brands in Nigeria, we are bringing our showrooms closer to our customers at the fair. Also we are excited to announce that we will be delighting our customers with the many mouth-watering offers we have lined up for them at the motor fair. We are also keen to reveal the latest addition to our Ford brand in Nigeria, the BRONCO.”

While at the fair ground, Coscharis Motors will also offer vehicle sales, after sales services, trade-in options and vehicle finance options (in partnership with Coscharis Mobility and some other finance companies) to her customers. This is to deliver a total brand experience to customers and prospects alike when they visit the Coscharis pavilion throughout the duration of the fair.