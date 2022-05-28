Leading radio stations, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, under the umbrella body of AIM Group, have announced the return of Nigeria’s biggest football season party, GoalFest, which is scheduled to hold on the 28th of May, 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is in a bid to provide sport-loving Nigerians with the opportunity to experience the UEFA Champions League Finals between Liverpool and Real Madrid in a grand style.



The event, which is themed “The Rebirth,” promises to feature a mix of both comical and musical performances from the likes of Wande Coal, DJ CrowdKontroller and Ushbebe while Do2dtun would serve as the official host.



Commenting on the relaunch of the event, Joseph Adamu, the Group Head of Events and Experiential Marketing, expressed his excitement concerning the top-notch entertaining experience football lovers across the country, particularly those residing in Lagos, would enjoy.



“We, as an indigenous radio group, understand the critical role we play in shaping both the entertaining and sporting experiences Nigerians get to enjoy in totality.

This is because we as a brand have come to realize how entertainment and sports, especially football, play a major role in redefining the happiness of an average Nigerian.

It is on this backdrop that we are delighted to reintroduce GoalFest to sport-loving Nigerians in a bid to also celebrate the post-COVID era,” he said.



GoalFest is a first-class sporting event that is built to contribute to the overall growth and development of both the Nigerian entertainment and sports ecosystem through the celebration of sporting events in creative ways.

