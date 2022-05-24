By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Former Governors Forum, FGF, on Tuesday, urged all political parties in the country to put Nigerians first ahead of presidential elections in the country.

This is even as they decried heightened political activities which according to them have taken the center stage in our country, and political party’s engagements.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, in Abuja, signed by former governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, said the Governors take exception to actions that threaten the nation’s togetherness.

Read Also:

Killing of northerners: Nigerians no longer safe everywhere — ACF

It said that the Forum of Former Governors will be proud to trumpet a hitch free, rancour free, and orderly Presidential conventions, where winners are humble and magnanimous in victory and losers are selfless and mature in defeat.

The statement reads in part: “We cannot afford anything less than this. The National convention of the parties will surely be a test case.

“The Forum with its motto of Nigeria Unity Forum, urges politicians to bear the interests of two hundred and six million people in mind, as they jostle for presidential nominations.”

The statement further said the nation’s diversity should trump ethnic considerations and zoning permutations.

“We appeal to all politicians, on all political platforms, to embrace politics without bitterness,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria