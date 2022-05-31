By Vincent Ujumade



THE outcome of the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the various elective positions for the 2023 elections has left the party in tatters in Anambra State, no thanks to the high tech manoeuvring by some stakeholders, who ensured that some aspirants considered to be heavyweights were completely sidelined.



In fact, many people also believe that one of the reasons the former governor of the state and one of the major contenders for the presidential ticket of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, left the party was the deliberate action of some party stakeholders, who ensured that he did not have control over the delegates from his home state.



Few days before the presidential primaries, the issue of the election of the three-man ad hoc delegates for the 326 wards in the state was still not resolved such that Anambra presented the least number of delegates during the presidential primaries in Abuja.



By the time the state and National Assembly primaries were to take place, most of the aspirants did not know who the delegates were and so, those schemed out decided to withdraw from the race.



One of those who withdrew from contesting for Anambra South senatorial ticket, a day to the exercise, was Mr. Val Ozigbo, the governorship candidate of PDP in last year’s election in the state.



Ozigbo joined the race after consultations with stakeholders and was seen as the frontrunner before his sudden withdrawal.



However, Ozigbo is still a member of the PDP as he did not see any need to abandon a party he helped to build and unite its members during his campaign for governorship.



“I have not left PDP. I don’t move like that spontaneously. For now, I am one of the key leaders in PDP and it is not good for one to abandon his house,” he told



He, however, said he was not going to be part of the charade called primaries in Anambra PDP.



His words: “I refuse to dignify the rot of the process by participating in Anambra South Senatorial primary. I am afraid that the entire process leading up to preparing the PDP Anambra chapter for the primary is fundamentally flawed and I will not dignify this mockery of due process and blatant disregard for decency with my continued participation.



“Yesterday, I formally wrote to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, of my withdrawal from contesting the primary for the ticket for the senatorial seat of Anambra South.”

READ ALSO:



Ozigbo, pointing accusing fingers at the self-acclaimed godfather of Anambra politics, Chief Chris Uba, added: “The problems we face cannot be solved by acquiescing to the discredited notion that regards every long-standing member of the PDP as a ‘leader’ or ‘stakeholder.’ It is time we define what leadership means to us in the PDP.



“I believe that leaders should be determined not by age or years in the party, but by their character that upholds the principles of justice, fairness, and transparency; by their contribution, which builds up our party; and by their political ideology of inclusiveness, development, and growth.



“Our real problem lies in the blatant disregard for the rule of law. Instead of joining Chris Uba’s devious game of musical chairs, we ought instead to focus on how to clean the house and restore peace, order, and unity to the PDP.



“It is imperative that the PDP, which Dr Ayu leads, makes this our focus if we wish to remain a party of the people in Anambra and take power at the centre in 2023; or else, we are in for a rude awakening.



“Too many of our members have had their investments in the party destroyed and their anger boils over. Soon, there may be no meaningful PDP in Anambra State.



“How is it that one aspirant, an interested party in the process for the congress, takes over the process by supplying the names of his domestic staff and allies to be on the panel coming to Anambra to conduct the ad- hoc Congress?”



However, his withdrawal did not stop Chris Uba from emerging as the candidate of PDP for Anambra South senatorial zone.



The case of Dr. Tony Nwoye, who aspired for the ticket of Anambra North senatorial zone was different as he has resigned totally from PDP, citing lack of internal democracy, disobedience to INEC guidelines and Electoral Act by the leadership of the party.



He told Vanguard: “I have resigned from PDP but I have not joined another party. But we will teach those who hijacked PDP some electoral lessons when the time comes.”



It was observed that apart from Chris Uba, who picked the ticket for Anambra South, other people favoured by the latest intrigues in Anambra PDP were Senator Uche Ekwunife, who picked the ticket for Anambra Central and Senator Stella Oduah, who was declared winner for Anambra North. The three senatorial candidates also influenced the emergence of other candidates for the state and House of Representatives in the state.



As it stands, many PDP members in the state have abandoned the party for Chris Uba, Uche Ekwunife and Stella Oduah.