…As Nigerians applauded CG for great impacts

The Consul-General of Nigeria to Douala, the Republic of Cameroon, Honorable (HRM) Queen Efe A. Clark-Omeru was elated for hosting what she described as an ‘impressive Nigerian Community’ in Douala recently.

Clark-Omeru who was full of praises to the executive as well as all the members of the Nigerian Community after paying her a courtesy visit of the year at her office in Douala in the presence of the highly respected Nigerian Royal Highness Eze Jonathan Onyengubor, the Eze Gburu Gburu 1 in Cameroon.

She’s the first female Consul General to Douala and her impact in the region has been so impressive in such a way that she has been regarded as Nigeria’s mother in Cameroon with good initiatives and helping Nigerians to solve pending issues within her jurisdiction.

Her experience over the years in foreign countries has been a blessing in excelling in the capacity of Consul General of Nigeria to Douala. A well trained Diplomat and fluently speaking woman who has impacted a lot in addressing issues facing the Nigeria community in Douala

“It is my pleasure to welcome you here; you are all wonderful people representing our great country here in Cameroon.

I am so glad and excited to have you here. I would like to recognize the presence of our Royal Highness, Eze Jonathan Onyengubor, the Eze Gburu Gburu 1 in Cameroon, the President of the Nigerian community in the Littoral region, Hon. BIC Okwujiakwu, the women’s wing and everyone present here,” said Consul General.

“I would also like you to know that this is your home, you are free to come and present your issues, we are committed to serving you as fellow Nigerians. Our priority is to ensure your well-being and assist you within our limits as long as you are not involved in any area of criminality.”

The Nigerian community led by the President, Hon. BIC Okwujiakwu eulogizes the Consul General for being a good listener and problem solver.

In his speech, Okwujiakwu said: On behalf of the Nigerian Community, we are glad to pay you this well-deserved courtesy visit to our amiable Consul General. This is the first occasion we are sharing with you as one Nigeria ever since you have arrived in the country. It’s a special day in the history of the Nigerian community and we are all grateful for accepting to host us in this glamorous way.”

He continued: “Sincerely speaking, your support to the Nigerian community since your arrival at CG has yielded a great impact on the advancement of the community and our interests. We are highly appreciative of your impact and we want to say a big thank you for being such a wonderful representative of our country, for being a generous and a good listener and finally a great mother.

“It is important to tell you to thank you for all your efforts, May God continues to bless and reward you abundantly. You are so daring to us and we love you more. However, our mission for the community is positive and to ensure the assistance of our fellow Nigerians where necessary. The community has continued in their usual way in progress irrespective of some challenges we may have and with some assistance from individuals, we were able to set up an ongoing project on our site in order to have a multipurpose hall here in Douala.”

Eze Jonathan Onyengubor, the Eze Gburu Gburu 1 in Cameroon also applauds her Excellency for the wonderful job she’s been doing in her region.

He said: “Your Excellency I must be grateful to you and your entire staff for the wonderful and motherly love you have shown to us and for the trust you have in Eze Gburu Gburu. We pray that may God reward you abundantly. For us to be here to dine with you, means you have been doing good to us and I believe that the meaning of thank you is to do more. Therefore, I will urge my fellow Nigerians to be law-abiding citizens; we should not involve ourselves in any manner of criminality and live peacefully with our host country.”

Clark-Omeru commended Nigerian investors for expanding their wings to contribute to the development of Nigerians and the economy of the host country. She cited Dangote Cement Cameroon, United Bank for Africa Cameroon, MRS Corlay Cameroon, Air Peace and Access Bank Cameroon, which opened officially in Cameroon on Monday 23rd May 2022

