By Vincent Ujumadu



Awka—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cancelled the three -man ad-hoc delegates congress in Anambra State amidst confusion and alleged irregularities.



Chairman of the five – member panel, Mr. Jibrin Ahmed and secretary, Ogbonna Okorie told the party stakeholders in Awka that the cancellation followed their inability to make available the original result sheets for the exercise.



Intrigues had trailed the exercise since the arrival of members of the panel which necessitated the shifting of the congress from Saturday to Sunday.



Some stakeholders had objected to the failure of the panel to provide the original result sheets, with others preferring that the exercise should continue with photocopies of the sheets provided by the panel.



When they discovered that most stakeholders were not prepared to bulge, they claimed that they left the result sheets in their hotel room and eventually agreed to cancel it.

In a statement last night, the panel said: “We sincerely apologize for not conducting the congress which was to hold on Saturday but shifted to Sunday by us.



“This was as a result of our inability to provide the original copies of the congress result sheets and we regret the inconveniences”.



The letter, which was handed over to the Administrative Secretary of the party, with the photocopies of the result sheets for the 21 local government areas in the state, was copied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

