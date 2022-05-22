.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Leaders of Mpape Community, a quarry town in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT have cried out to the FCT Administration to move its bulldozers to tourist sites in the area, saying criminal elements have adopted the sites as safe abodes.

Mpape hosts one of the most attractive tourist sites in the territory known as the Crush Rock Spring Water – a beautiful but underdeveloped site said to have the potential for unbelievable revenue generation annually.

The community leaders expressed their concerns at the weekend during an interface with the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Attah Ikharo in his office.

They noted that their joy of having a serene environment devoid of traffic gridlock and marauding street urchins after the last massive clean up in Mpape by the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation had been cut off.

Chief of Mpape, Musa Ahmadu noted with dismay that all the places where the Taskforce dislodged illegal occupants, had been fully rebuilt against their wish.

He regretted that the miscreants had even deepened their criminal activities at the tourism sites and are now scaring would-be tourists from visiting the area.

He appealed to the FCTA to immediately send its Taskforce back to the community and remove the illegal market extension and all criminal lodges within the tourism sites.

Ikharo while responding to the community’s appeal noted that it was unfortunate that few people had continued to force the government to waste scarce resources on demolishing illegal structures.

He stated that the FCT Administration had expected that all residents would have heeded its warnings and stop promoting illegalities as a way of helping the government save resources for better development.

He assured that the demolition bulldozers would soon return to the Mpape community to sustain the cleanup exercise.

Ikharo also warned miscreants and residents who have flouted extant municipal laws and are rebuilding the demolished illegal structures to desist from it.

He warned that while the miscreants who are illegally retaking the tourist sites will be arrested and prosecuted, the traders who are rebuilding the illegal extensions may lose their goods.