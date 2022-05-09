A 74-year old man, Bassey Inyang, has been handed over to the police for alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year old girl in Calabar.

The suspect, who resides at 14 Waddell Street, Mbukpa in Calabar, was whisked away by men of the Anti-Cult and Kidnapping Squad of the Cross River Police Command following an alarm raised by members of the community.

A witness had alleged that this was not Inyang’s first time while other parents, who had similar experiences, also opened up to tell their stories.

They said luck ran out of the suspect when the mother of the 12-year old (name withheld) came to the suspect’s compound to confront him because her daughter had contracted a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD).

They said the mother noticed blood stains on the underwear of the minor and asked her what happened and she opened up that she had been assaulted sexually by the suspect.

Commenting on the incident, Mr Pendo Ned, Secretary of Ikot Edet Etim village in Efut Abua West clan in the Mbukpa area, said when they got the information, the suspect was brought before the Community Head, Muri Ebuka Ebuka.

“Before the community, the suspect confessed to the heinous crime.

“We seriously condemn such crime against minors reportedly perpetrated by the suspect; we invited the police to pick him for further interrogation,” he said.

Also, Mr James Ibor, a Child Rights Activist and Chairman of Cross River Child Protection Network, urged the police to conclude its investigation so that the suspect would face the law.

Ibor, who is also the Secretary, Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring, said he would not relent on the case until justice was duly served.

When contacted, DSP Irene Ugbo, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said she was yet to be briefed on the matter, and promised to follow up the investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria