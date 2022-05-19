Fast-rising Nigerian comedian fondly known for his hilarious skits on social media, Romeo, has mentioned that if he was not a comedian, he would have been a successful petroleum engineer.

However, he stated that he is always grateful to God for the gift of humour bestowed on him. The funnyman further revealed that when he began his career as a humour merchant, his parents disapproved but now, they are ‘cool’ with his career choice.

He said, “If I wasn’t a comedian, I would be a petroleum engineer. But thank God for the gift. My parents were not initially okay with me being a comedian at first but with the world’s development, they navigated my way.”

Speaking of his talent, the rib cracker stated that it is inborn as the talent has been a gift since his childhood days. “Comedy for me wasn’t started because it has been in me since birth. You can’t learn real humour. It has to be in you. Because you can’t be versatile with the talent you learn,” he stated.

While stating the challenges he has faced especially as a skit maker, Romeo revealed that the career is a lucrative one. “The major challenge I’ve faced is trying to be a better version of myself daily. I compete with myself every day, my new work must be better than my last one.

“Skit making is as lucrative as other arms of businesses because most platforms are monetized so it’s like paying yourself with your gift. So, if you have a monetized platform and you not getting it right no be village people, just work to be better at it.”

With his show coming up, Aboli Festival, on July 10, the comedian assures his fans of fun and memorable moments as he promises to dish out rib-cracking jokes.

Moreso, he explained that while most people identify him as a skit maker, he is an all-around comedian.

“I actually would not differentiate the craft, because I’m a full comedian. Comedy is vast and it includes Content creation, stand-up comedy and more. So, I practice the triangle of humour. Not just one-sided. So, I will say I didn’t switch I only became better at the craft of comedy.

“My annual comedy show, Aboli Festival, is tagged ‘my mama say’. I will be doing 45 minute stand up set, alongside other great comedians like Buchi, Mr funny, Brain Jotter and many more. It is more like the offline part of humour,” he said.