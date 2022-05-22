By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, has expressed concern about the increasing level of insecurity and violence in the country, particularly the recent attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train as well as attacks in communities in Niger, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa States, and the FCT, among others and called on the Federal Government to be proactive and initiate new strategies in combating the menace which constitutes a big threat to peace, stability, and the forthcoming elections.

The Church at its 101st General Church Council, GCC held from the 16th to the 20th of May, 2022 in Jos equally condemned the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel in Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State based on the allegation of blasphemy as well as the subsequent act of criminality meted out, especial against Christians in the State.

In a communique issued at the end of the GCC at the COCIN Compound Church in Jos and signed by Rev. Amos Mohzo and Rev. Benjamin Pokol, COCIN President and General Secretary respectively, the Church condemned the continuous land grabbing going on in communities across the country and encouraged all Christians to be watchful and protect their God-given heritage within the ambits of the law.

According to the document, “… The GCC expresses concern about the increasing level of insecurity and violence in the country, particularly the recent attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train and communities in Niger, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa States, and the FCT, among others. Calls on the Federal Government to be proactive and as a matter of urgency, initiate new strategies in combating the menace which constitutes a big threat to our peace, stability, and the forthcoming election.

“Condemns in strong terms the gruesome killing of Miss Deborah Yakubu Samuel in Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State based on the allegation that was not proved in any court of law and the subsequent act of criminality meted out, especial against Christians in the State. Demands on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation on the killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel and the Sokoto State Government to properly Charge and prosecute the perpetrators.

“Commiserate with the family of Miss Deborah Yakubu Samuel and the Christian community over her unfortunate demise. Calls on all concerned to forgive those who killed Deborah, by our Christian teaching. Encourages her members to be security conscious and not to relent in surveillance, intelligence, and information gathering and sharing with the security agencies. Condemns the continuous land grabbing going on in communities across the country displaced by Fulani terrorists and encourages all Christians to be watchful and protect their God-given heritage within the ambits of the law.

“Appeals to ASUU and the Federal Government to resolve all lingering issues warranting the strike without further delay as failure to do so is detrimental to our educational system.

Enjoins her members to ensure they obtain and re-validate their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), and resist the temptation of selling their PVCs or votes. To participate fully in the electioneering process and elect Godfearing, credible and competent leaders.”