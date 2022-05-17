The retired soldiers in a group photo with representative of the COAS, Maj Gen. Umar Musa and other senior Military officers

By Evelyn Usman

For the first time in the history of the Nigerian Army, soldiers who retired from service in 2021, were feted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, weekend, in recognition of the service rendered to the Armed Forces and the country at large.

The ex-servicemen and women who served under 81 Division, beamed with joy as the decorative lights and illuminants lit up the extravagantly decorated hall at the Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja Cantonment.

Some of them had patches of scars on their faces and other parts of their bodies as evidence of the sacrifice rendered to their fatherland in different theatres of war in Nigeria and during peacekeeping missions in war torn countries.

Speaking at the buffet luncheon, the COAS explained that the special send forth ceremony for the discharged soldiers was conceived out of his desire to identify with their sacrifice and to give them a sense of belonging .

He disclosed that the maiden edition of the innovative gesture was held at the Army headquarters command officers’ mess last November, for retired senior officers of the ranks of Brigadier General and Major General.

The COAs who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. General Umar Musa, said “ We are gathered this evening to appreciate all our soldiers who disengaged with honour within the year 2021. This occasion will also afford the Army head command the opportunity to celebrate with their spouses, family and friends of the retired officers and soldiers for a successful career in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Deputy Commandant, NAFRC, Maj. General Sunday Igbinomwanhia(2nd l); representative of the COAS, GOC 81 Div, Maj. General Umar Musa and Commissioner of Police , Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi , at the event

“This concept has long been overdue, the situation which has come over our country for over one decade did not permit it, however the event has now come to stay and it is going to be an annual occurrence”.

He noted that retirement was an inevitable case for every military personnel, as it marked the completion of active service to the nation.

He said: ” I’m delighted to celebrate with you today, I must commend you for this remarkable achievement you made while in active service,to the nation through the Nigeria Army. I wish to also assure you that the Nigeria Army remains grateful for the services you rendered to the defence of our fatherland, this celebration should also be taken as an avenue to thank the almighty God for the grace given to you to render distinguished and meritorious service to our nation, and in the quest to restore peace and harmony to our beloved country, I urge you all never to rest on your aors even in retirement until this war is brought to an end in favour of the armed forces of Nigeria”

Welfare

Pledging his commitment to ensure that their welfare was taken into consideration, the Army Chief informed that the Army’s health facilities and other welfare packages were available to them in the barracks in Lagos and other cantonments across the nation. But he was quick to warn them against all forms of misconduct or actions capable of bringing disrepute to the Service , urging them to see themselves as ambassadors of the Nigerian Army.

In his remark, the Commandant, Nigerian Army Resettlement Centre, NAFRC , Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo, while congratulating the retired soldiers , charged them to take responsibility for their personal security.

While urging them not to rest on their oars in the defence of the country, Air Vice Marshal Lubo who was represented by the Deputy Commandant, Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, said : “ We are presently engaged in internal security operation and the insurgency operation. The solution may come from you, the identification of the threat may come from you and if you identify those threats, those lines of operations, the means and methods the armed forces can adopt, you have the responsibility to visit the nearest barracks and communicate your ideas. Your ideas will be welcome because as I said earlier, you’re a consultant now in security, this also means that you should also take your personal security into consideration”