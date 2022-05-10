By Elizabeth Osayande

About 500 residents of Alausa, Ikeja got exposed on the dangers of diabetes, including getting free tests to ascertain their blood sugar level among other things.

The seminar and screening event, which included free blood pressure checks, was organized by the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club of District 404B2, Nigeria recently as part of its project for the 2021-22 service tenure.

No fewer than four medical doctors were present at the event to educate residents on diabetes and also administer the tests using appropriate instruments.

Speaking to Vanguard, one of the doctors, Dr. Shalom Adenusi, said diabetes was simply a health condition that results from increased sugar levels in the blood. She added that the condition could be adequately managed to ensure that the patient lives for as long as possible.

“The reason why we are here is to create awareness of the implications and the seriousness of having diabetes,” said Dr. Adenusi

“Diabetes is a life-long illness. There is no cure, but it can be adequately managed by lifestyle modifications, by constant screening and checks, and also medications.

“The ailment can be hereditary. One can also become diabetic as a result of being overweight. Age is also an important factor, as persons about 45 are of higher risk of becoming diabetic.”

For the President of the club, Lion Olamide Owoyemi MJF NLCF, the club decided to host the program after they suspected that a lot of persons in the community were living with diabetes and didn’t even know it.

“Diabetes is one of the core areas of the Lions Club International, and we do this yearly. The club has five core areas which comprises of hunger, diabetes, childhood cancer, environment and vision,” said Owoyemi.

“We have conducted a needs assessment in this [Alausa] community and we found out that a lot of residents live with type two diabetes but they don’t know.

“We have four doctors here to educate the people on the implications of having diabetes. And we have the capacity to test about 500 people this afternoon. Various tests including for high blood pressure.”