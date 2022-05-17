Nwaokolo

Trust is not only the soul of love, it is also that crucial in business. Over time, the role of trust in the acceleration of successful businesses has been proven and established.

In a world where trust has now become delicate because of the shady tendencies of business owners, however, Barbara Fumnanya Nwaokolo, founder of Superblachomes, a top real estate company located in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, has credited transparency in her operations for her success in the property venture.

In a recent interview, the elegant beauty revealed how a Nigerian footballer became a client, and her circle of footballer-clients has been expanding since then as a result.

“In September (2017) I met a footballer online and we got talking. I told him I was into sales of properties and he said that is fine, that he wanted to buy a property on the Island and he was the first client we had. Our breakthrough came when we sold 21 units of three bedroom semi-detached duplex to a top.footballer”, she had said.

Speaking about how far she has come in the industry, the microbiologist explained that her top clients realised she can be trusted.

“Because I already have my returning clients, it is quite easier. Trust me, I don’t think anyone has footballers clients as much as I do. That is where I am focused, I don’t joke with them. I am always telling them of new developments It is good for them because they are investing”, stated

the Superblachomes CEO.

Not taking all the glory to herself for the feat, the Superblachomes founder further said that her clients are very comfortable doing business with her.

“It is not just credit to me because they still have other people they work with but many of them work with me.

“I always tell them to ask those who bought properties from me and so I think they feel very comfortable with me when I tell them that. You know how people are, they will check; I have a lot of footballer clients”, added the Superblachomes CEO.