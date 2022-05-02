By Elizabeth Osayande

Pastor Femi Faseru, the resident pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre ,KICC, Maryland, has suggested steps that the government could take in order to permanently end the consistent University shutdowns in Nigeria.

Public universities across the country have been shut down for over 75 days since the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU began their strike action.

While talks are still ongoing between the academic union and the Nigerian government in resolving the issues raised, undergraduate and postgraduate students have been at the receiving end of the lingering strike.

Faseru, who spoke to Vanguard after a youth empowerment program organized by the Rose of Sharon Foundation in Lagos at the weekend, encouraged students to not let the strike have a negative effect on their pursuits in life.

The TV Evangelist went on to point out that ASUU strike was not a modern problem, that it had been a familiar mountain for students to climb even around 30 years ago when he was in the system.

“As long as the Universities are still being funded by the government, the government would want to always set their priorities on funding and so, there is bound to be a clash somewhere along the line,” said Faseru.

“So, maybe, although I have not thoroughly analysed this, maybe, there should be a way where the universities should be left alone to fund themselves.

“The nation can then look for another way for a welfare system by which students can be helped indirectly to go to school. By this, the universities will be able to generate their own funding.

“This is what happens in the western world. The schools generate their funding and government would provide loans and grants to students which they can access outside of the Universities and then be able to bring that fund into the Universities so that the Universities can be self-sustained.”

Faseru alongside Mrs. Bidemi Mark-Mordi and Mr. Temitope Jegede were guest speakers at the youth empowerment program which was tagged “self actualization: A panacea for youth survival.

Over 60 youths were physically present at the event while many others connected via online applications and participated actively as well.