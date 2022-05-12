Calls on Nigerians to help prevent looming disaster

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With torrential rains pounding parts of Nigeria daily, a group called Clean Community Campaign, CCC, Thursday, expressed worry over poor awareness of environmental hazards in Lagos State.

The convener, CCC, Akor Janet, a graduate of Communication at Marquette University, Wisconsin, USA, explained why the campaign became necessary at this time, while pointing at the fact about looming disaster waiting to happen as a result of environmental degradation.

Janet further stated that there in need for periodic sensitization online and offline to increase awareness and sensitize Lagos residents on environmental pollution that has engulfed the State.

She said CCC is dedicated to addressing the consequences of environmental degradation, and added that there is also need to intimate Lagosians about healthy living, and proper waste disposal.

However, she pointed that residents in Lagos should take responsibility for the cleanliness of their own community in order to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment which will ultimately be beneficial to the well-being of all citizens, and by extension, the world at large.

She said: “The population of Lagos is growing ten times faster than that of New York and Los Angeles. Nigeria’s most densely populated city has almost 25 million people and is adding about 600,000 every year.

“As with many cities in developing countries, many residents lack an adequate water supply and sanitation: both fundamental human rights essential for the health of all people.

“Poor access to improved water and sanitation in Nigeria remains a major contributing factor to high morbidity and mortality rates among children under five.”

The 28-year-old also stated that the use of contaminated drinking water and poor sanitary conditions result in increased vulnerability to water-borne diseases, including diarrhea which leads to the deaths of more than 70,000 children under five annually.

“Nigeria is already experiencing the effects of climate change. There are variable and extreme weather events: increased temperatures, variable precipitation, floods, droughts, desertification, land degradation, and loss of biodiversity.

“These changing weather patterns are already disrupting livelihoods, leading to even deeper impoverishment and conflicts over the dwindling resources”, she added.

