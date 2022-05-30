It was all fun and excitement at the 2022 Dragon Boat Festival/Children’s Day Celebration, as 1200 students from both public and private schools were thrilled to an unforgettable experience organized by the Chinese Community in Lagos.

The students were gorgeously dressed in different Nigerian outfits to promote Nigeria’s culture and also harness the rich Chinese culture.

The event began as the cultural display of both countries were exhibited, the famous Lion dance, Dragon dance and fan dance took center stage for the Chinese culture, while the Nigerian Atilogwu dance, the Ibile dance and the Fulani traditional dance were not left out.

There was excitement as the students participated in different games like bouncing castle, video games, table tennis, fashion parades and schools debate on environmental pollution and the cultural relationship between Nigeria and China, giving the children a good start to a fun day.

The special guests at the occasion, CAF/FIFA instructor, Stella Agbaegbu said: “I rejoice with you all on this year’s Children’s Day celebration, despite the economic downturn and insecurity, I wish you well while praying that you grow to become responsible citizens of this great country.”

On his part, the chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, said: “Today is a special day in the lives of our children, we, the Chinese community have decided to celebrate them with plenty of fun, as it also corresponds with Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. We are celebrating our Children’s Day which is in line with the good relationship between China and Nigeria, I urge the students to study hard to fullfil their dreams.”

The 2022 Dragon Boat Festival/ Children’s Day Celebration was made possible with the help of Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, Nixin Paper Mill Nigeria Ltd, Future Star Socks, Jing Feng Motors,

Remain 68cbm Ocean Shipping, Hasue Industry Ltd, Beebeejump Int Ltd, Shao Lin Kungfu Chinese Restaurant.

Cheques and gifts prizes ranging from N100,000 were given to winners of the fashion parade, cultural display and schools debates, as well as awarding scholarships to some students.