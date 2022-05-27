By Ephraim Oseji

In commemoration of the Children’s Day celebration and the need to put them on the path of financial independence, Vbank, Nigeria’s foremost digital bank, managed by VFD Microfinance Bank, has said that it is continuing with its bespoke children’s product tagged: ‘’Vbank Children’s Day Target Savings Challenge (CDTS), beginning from May 2022 to April 2023.

The company noted that the savings plan would run for 12 months as customers would get a 20 per cent bonus on their first month of savings alongside regular target savings interest.

Commenting, Vbank’s Brand Strategist, Olufemi Olasope, said: ‘’We all want what’s best for the people we care for, especially our children. The best schools, clothes, and other necessities of life. The hard work pays off when they grow up. What if we told you that you could get paid for that hard work?

‘’You no longer need to wait for your reward, when you can enjoy a whopping 20% bonus on your savings for your kids from this month to the 30th of April, 2023. Yes! We’re bringing back the VBank Children’s Day Target Savings Challenge (CDTS) with a bang.

‘’The CDTS is our special way of encouraging existing and prospective customers to save for their wards using the Target Savings feature on the app. This savings plan runs for 12 months after which you get a 20 per cent bonus on your first-month savings alongside your regular target savings interest.

‘’At the end of your savings period, you will be going home with an extra 20 per cent interest on your first month’s contribution’’.