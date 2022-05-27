By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raised concern over the high rate of out-of-school-children in the country urging governments at all levels to take decisive steps to reverse the trend.

The Governor in a statement in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur to mark this years Children’s Day celebration noted that no Nigerian child deserved to be out school even as he congratulated children in the country describing them as the future of Nigeria.

He said the 10.5 million out-of-school-children figure for Nigeria as relased by UNICEF was unacceptable advising that it should be tackled headlong.

The Governor in the statement said, “I first of all, congratulate the Nigerian child on this special day as they mark the Children’s Day. I pray that they will grow in wisdom and knowledge to contribute their quota to the growth and development of our nation.

“It is because of this that the Benue State government under my leadership would not tolerate keeping children on the streets instead of enrolling them in school. We have zero tolerance for child trafficking and indeed all crimes against humanity.

“We will continue to promote children’s rights and ensure that every child of school age is enrolled in school. I, therefore, challenge governments at all levels to take the rights and welfare of the children as a number one priority.

“I am, however, saddened because the latest figures disclosed by UNICEF that over 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school is disturbing to me. This is unacceptable. We must all work hard to change this narrative”

Governor Ortom warned that if children were not enrolled in school, they would become ready tools in the hands of terrorists and killer herdsmen to foster their criminal and inhuman activities.

He said: “We must protect our children from evil men. Parents must not allow their children to be exposed to the vagaries of terrorists, killer herdsmen, cultists, traffickers and ritualistic. Let’s cater for their welfare and train them so that they will become good leaders of tomorrow.”