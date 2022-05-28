…as he fetes Erinmo School children on anniversary day at his palace.

By Chris Onuoha

The Elerinmo of Erinmo land, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II has urged parents in the country to make education of their wards a top priority, saying it is a solid foundation that can guarantee a blissful future for them.

The monarch also reiterated that training of children academically from the foundation will give them confidence to face the world ahead of them and also inculcate good morals that is devoid of vices. This, according to him, will bring social change in the society where corruption and all manners of criminality abound, emanating from inferiority complex, faced by uneducated ones.

Oba Ajayi stated this in his Arowotawaya palace, Thursday, May 27 while marking the 8th annual Erinmo Children’s Day Funfair to celebrate them.

He said; “My message is that we should all ensure a good foundation for these children to guarantee a greater tomorrow. I want to leave a lasting legacy that children will be proud to emulate hence education is a major focus of my monarchy.

“The Government, parents and all well meaning people should spare no cost in ensuring that our children are well educated, brought up in the high value of african system with self confidence to face the future. I must leave the throne better than I met it.

“Our children have a right to proper education in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. All children should be educated free of charge and compulsorily up to secondary school level.”

Oba Ajayi who feted the children in a carnival style, noted that education of children means a lot him, hence, he will do his best to leave a sterling legacy while on the throne.

“Some of these children at primary and secondary school levels are already on my Oba Arowotawaya Foundation (OAF) full scholarship funded by me. Since my enthronement in July 2014, I have hosted children on children’s day and Christmas day. This year makes it the 8th edition and we partnered with Indomie, a noodle brand, to feed over 1000 children.

“As you may recall, my father, Asiwaju (Dr) Joseph Olubowale Ajayi attended this same St Peter’s Primary School, Erinmo being the first school which was established in Erinmo in 1927, and went on to become the first University graduate from Erinmo and its environs.

“Yesterday was a twin event as we got approval and cheque delivery of the Grant of about N10m from the World Bank through an agency, the Community and Social Development Agency, (CSDA),

Osun State, after we raised the counterparts funding of one million required since 2022, a grant required to rebuild some of the infrastructures of our Erinmo Grammar school,” Oba Ajayi added.

He mentioned that there were many schools present for the 8th annual children’s day funfair among them are; St Peter’s Primary School, Erinmo, Christ Apostolic Church CAC Primary School, Erinmo, Erinmo Grammar school and others.

Meanwhile, May 27, every year is marked as a special Children’s Day anniversary in Nigeria; a day set aside to accord children that special recognition in tandem with UNICEF’s Child Right, instituted in 1954 tagged, Universal Day of Children.

Nigeria Children’s Day was also instituted in 1964 to give children some sense of belonging. This is always marked with such activities that lightens the heart of children.