By Adeola Badru

An educationist, Dr. Kemi Aremu, has advised politicians vying for elective positions to first go back and take care of abandoned public schools in their respective communities for the benefits of children who could not afford going to private schools.

She gave the opinion on Friday, at the IDC Basic School, Olodo, Ibadan, on the occasion of the Children’s Day celebration, organised by the Child Protection Network, CPN, Oyo State Chapter in collaboration with YF foundation.

According to her, it was not enough for the politicians to start building billboards and putting huge amount on money on purchase of forms for the their political interest, but to see the need to invest on the education of the less privileged in their respective communities.

She said: “Today is the Children’s Day and it’s a saddening day. Why? Because we always talk about children as if that day, they are the ones we are talking about.”

“But it is to consider what we are providing for them. What are the children’s rights? They have the right to proper nutrition. Are parents able to give them proper nutrition that will help them develop?”

“They have the right to a nation. But what have we done? We have given them debts to in a future they don’t even understand. They have the right basic education.”

“Go to our public schools, the buildings are broken down. Our children are not having a safe environment. Parents don’t have money and we a lot of abuses going on where these children are growing. What is the future of the African child?”

“It is important for all of us to rise for the deliverance of our children. How will the community participate? Please adopt the public schools in your community.”

“Your children may be able to go to private schools, but please it is your duty to take care of the public schools in your environment so that we don’t begin to fight the street kids, begin to fight hoodlums on the streets.”

“They deserve and have the right to live decent lives. And that goes to the politicians too. Beyond building billboards and putting up money on forms, please go back to your community and take care of the public schools.”

“If you take care of that then, you give the contract to the community. We have asked for the autonomy of local government areas. Yes, let them have it. But spend the money of the local government in the local government.”

“Give contracts to members of the local government, then we will have development. We need to save the the children,” Aremu stressed.

In her remark, the coordinator, Child Protection Network, CPN, Oyo State Chapter, Mrs. Okuwatoyin Ogedengbe, called on parents to always protect the rights of their children.

“The parents are the first contacts with a child. We are speaking to parents. Ignorance is not an excuse under the law.”

“Every child has a right and parents have a responsibility to protect the rights of the children,” she noted.