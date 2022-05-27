By Adeola Badru

As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day throughout the country, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, Friday, stressed the need for creation of awareness on electricity safety for children.

The Chief Operating Officer, COO of the electricity company, Engr. John Ayodele, while speaking at the sensitisation campaign at some selected schools in the state, said the need to educate children on imbibing a positive health and safety culture should not be taken for granted.

Ayodele who was represented by the Head, Health and Safety Environment of the power company, Engr. Biodun Dirisu, noted: “As cultivating the lessons on how to maintain safety around electricity early will not only save their lives, but it will also forestall lifelong injuries.”

“We are strategically embarking on this sensitisation visits of some public schools across our franchise to equip children with the safety skills set that will change their orientation about electricity safety and make them act proactively, because as we know, prevention is better than cure.”

“IBEDC as a socially responsible corporate entity with education as the core of its CRS thrust, then decided that, in addition t our annual donation 9f school materials and fees to some indigent students, we will leverage the children’s Day celebration as a platform to teach children on safety,” he said.

Speaking further, he said the power company is committed to upholding global safety standards, as well as sustaining the health and safety culture the company has built over the years through continuous internal endeavours and collaborations with external safety agencies.

“It is against the backdrop that we organised various programmes aimed at institutionalising the safety culture within our business and the people we serve. This is to further position us for the safety challenges and best practices of the 21st century,” Ayodele observed.