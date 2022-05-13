Students and women in the South West zone of the country have just benefitted from social program interventions initiated by the Chikwem Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization.

The Agnes Chikwem Girls Achievement Awards is an intervention which is aimed at encouraging girl child education and reducing the biting effects of the present economic hardship on the people. The award took place in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

The organization, according to its Executive Director, Dr. Roy Chikwem, embarked on this to recognize female students who have done well in their studies in public secondary schools.

Chikwen noted that the organization has been doing this kind of interventionists project for the past six years to encourage students to do well and to support them financially to buy books and school items.

He said, “The foundation was established in Oyo State, and we have been fulfilling the aim and objectives by which it’s instituted”.

“In Oyo State, we have done our school support programs four times while we have done the same thing two times in Lagos State.

“We have awarded so many people and we are making sure that our effort is contributing to social development.

“In addition, we also have some other programs from Chikwen Foundation which include; Women Micro Finance Scheme in which we provide funding for women to help them in their businesses, school support programs and we also assist in renovation of schools.

“We have helped about 25 women under Chikmem Foundation Micro Finance Scheme while almost 30 young girls have benefited in the last six years from the Agnes Chikwem Girls Achievement Awards. The beneficiaries get N20,000 each. As for the Micro Finance scheme, we give N50,000 to each of the the market women to improve their business”, he said.

The Vice Principal and Councillor of N Idowu Comprehensive High School also corroborated the good works of the foundation, saying they have been asked to present excellent candidates from the school who have been awarded.