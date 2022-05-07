Nigeria’s number one custard brand, Checkers Custard has unveiled Nollywood Superstar, Mr. Mike Ezuruonye as the Brand Ambassador of the product.

His unveiling as Checker Custard’s Eastern Brand Ambassador took place at the Top Rank Hotel Galaxy on Friday 6th of May where fans, guests, and the management of the company were gathered.

Mike Ezuruonye, the renowned Nollywood actor notable for many successful movies was adopted into the Checkers family as one of her Proud ambassadors to establish a working relationship for the benefit of his fans and consumers of Nigeria’s leading custard brand, Checkers Custard.

Checkers’ choice of Mike Ezuruonye, popular for his 2016 blockbuster, ‘Brother Jekwu’ is because only the best is associated with the brand, Checkers Custard, as both parties pride themselves on the highest standards and best quality.

Also, Mike’s talent, attention, and numbers coupled with Checkers Custard’s market leadership is another parallel between the star and the brand.

Signing the Ambassador’s Deal, Mike Ezuruonye echoed his acceptance of the offer by saying yes to the deal, adding that “I love custard, it’s one of my favorites.

He said, “I am happy to take up this assignment. I am now a proud member of the Checkers Africa Family.

“Those of you who know me know that I resonate with quality and standard.

I am a custard person, this is verifiable from my colleagues in Nollywood. But this is something different. Checkers Custard has got unique flavours, nutrients, and powerful taste.

“Checkers is a custard that has spoken well for itself in the market in terms of quality, packaging, presentation, and everything. Being in this family, we now have a train that doesn’t know how to stop.

“And so, on behalf of Checkers Custard, we will keep moving forward. I call on the consumer public to put their money where their mouth is. I am proud to be a partner with Checkers Custard to take this quality to the next level”.

Checkers Africa Limited, a rising FMCG company in Nigeria is the producer of the leading premium Custard which comes in creamy flavors like vanilla, banana, and Milk 3-in-1, and the newly added, Checkers Custard Chocolate 4-in-1 – all premium and accessible to everyone.

They also act as an excellent complement to such foods as akara, moi moi, okpa, and plantain to name a few.

Checkers Custard comes in big tubs, jars, and pocket-friendly sachets and refills packs.