Ahead of today’s Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media about the matchup with Real Madrid and how tough it’ll be to take down the 13-time winners.

The coach also said that Liverpool have moved on from missing out on the Premier League title and that they’re already focused on this match.

“It is a Champions League final, so we see that and nobody feels the pain from Sunday anymore,” he said.

“We are really just looking forward to this game against an incredibly strong opponent, the most experienced opponent you can probably get in this competition.

“We don’t think because we won two competitions now and were close in a third competition that we wouldn’t care about that. That is, of course, not the case.

“You never know how often you will reach a Champions League final, so you better use the few opportunities you get.

“For us, it is now really special, the third time in the last five years. That is really special with this group.”

Reflecting on the 2018 final, when the Reds lost to Real Madrid, Klopp dismissed talk of revenge.

“That was a harsh night for us, it was really tough to take given the circumstances, the way we conceded the goals and the injury of Salah of course,” he admitted.

“I don’t believe in revenge. I understand it as well, it’s just I don’t think revenge is a fantastic idea.

“I understand that Salah said he wants to put it right, and I want to put it right.

“But, it’s all fine between me and us and Real Madrid. If we win, it won’t be because of what happened in 2018.”

Klopp also took the time to praise Carlo Ancelotti, who he knows well from their duels in Merseyside derbies.

“He is obviously one of the most successful managers in the world, but he is a role model in the way he deals with all the success,” Klopp said of the Italian.

“He is one of the best people you can ever meet. I think everybody will tell you that.