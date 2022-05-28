FULL TIME: Liverpool 0 – 1 Real Madrid

93′ Liverpool throwing everything at Madrid and Keita concedes a foul in the process.

90 + 2′ Rodrygo replaces goalscorer Vinicius Junior

90′ 5 minutes added time

90′ Dani Ceballos is put through but messes it up. It ends up in a corner kick for Real Madrid.

83′ Madrid makes their first substitution, bring on Eduardo Camavinga to replace Federico Valverde

82′ Another outstanding save from Courtois denies Salah from levelling for Liverpool

81′ Chances for Liverpool coming thick and fast but none is finding the back of the net

SUBS: Keita replaces Henderson and Firmino replaces Alcantara

75′ Into the last 15 minutes and Liverpool are bringing on Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita

73′ Alexander-Arnold shoots but it fails to connect with anyone in a red shirt to turn it in and it goes out for a goal kick. Still 1-0

68′ Courtois contribution to keeping Madrid in this tie has been immense. He raced across his goal to narrow the angle which made it difficult for Salah to put away a deflection.

67′ Liverpool win a corner kick as they continue the push for an equalizer.

61′ Fabinho gets the first yellow card of the night for a foul on Federico Valverde

58′ GOAL – Vinicius Junior puts Real Madrid ahead 1-0. Alexander-Arnold fails to close down the Brazilian who thankfully slots it home to get his fourth goal of this campaign.

57′ Salah’s request for handball against David Alaba is turned away by the referee

55′ Foul against Liverpool for a foul on Militao

53′ Mane puts Diaz through but Real Madrid does enough to halt the Colombian’s progress

50′ Balanced so far. Konate has been very reliable at the back for Liverpool

Second Half Begins

Half Time Stats

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0 – 0 Real Madrid

There’s a ongoing VAR Check to know if the goal should stand. The result is offisde. It’s still goalless.

44′ Benzema has the ball in the back of Liverpool’s net after a chaotic defending by Alisson and his defense line but it’s ruled out for an offside by the Frenchman.

39′ Mane’s effort is deflected by Militao out for Liverpool first corner kick

35′ Madrid gets their first corner kick and the first of the match

34′ Another Salah’s effort, this time a header, goes straight to Courtois.

29′ Alexander Arnold with a great interception to stop Vinicius being through on goal.

27′ Liverpool enjoying a greater percentage of possesion and have managed to keep Karim Benzema very quiet upfront.

20′ Mane forces Courtois into a save. A low drive is palmed away by the goalkeeper onto the upright before the danger is cleared. All the pressure coming from Liverpool at this stage.

19′ Salah sets up Trent-Arnold but he shoots high above Courtois’ goal

15′ Salah with the first opportunity of the night. Courtois goes down quickly to save and follow-up effort by Thiago is easily collected by the Belgian.

14′ Konate does brilliantly well to stop Vinicius’ run. Liverpool’s backline has done well so far

9′ Liverpool so far have gone closer to Real Madrid’s goal on more ocassions than Madrid has to Liverpool’s

8′ Mane tries to find Diaz but is unable to and it goes out for a Madrid goal kick.

5′ Vinicius leads Madrid’s first surge into Liverpool’s box but he’s checked.

2′ Liverpool win the first free-kick of the night and both Trent and Anderson looking to whip it in. Trent’s effort causes little worry for Madrid’s defense.

The Champions League final is underway

Kick-off delayed by 15 minutes due to fans congestion.

This will be the ninth meeting between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the

European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet for the third time in the final of the

European Cup/UEFA Champions League, the most between two clubs

across the history of the two competitions. Liverpool won the first final

back in 1981 (1-0), before Real Madrid beat Jürgen Klopp’s side 3-1 in

2018.

Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold

Konate

van Dijk

Anderson

Henderson

Fabinho

Alcantara

Salah

Mane

Diaz

Real Madrid

Courtois

Mendy

Alaba

Militao

Carvajal

Modric

Casemiro

Kroos

Valverde

Vinicius Junior

Benzema