Jeroid NG, a fast-growing and leading e-commerce platform founded by Adeduni Jeremiah Mayowa has celebrated a year of the inception of its mobile App.

According to the founder, Jeroid NG App has helped the trading platform to make transactions easy in terms of trade of Bitcoins, Giftcards and other cryptocurrencies deals.

“Our app, over a year, now has helped users to trade, buy and sell Giftcards from over 20 countries, and get paid within minutes.

“We appreciate our clients and that’s why we are giving away $100 worth of BTC to our top 5 traders on our mobile App, expect a call from our CEO,” the company said.

Jeroid mobile app was launched a year ago in a bid to satisfy their customers, where trading can go on at every hour of the day without any hindrance. The platform also promises to ensure a safe and secure system for customers.

The new app features a simplistic layout, in a bid to enhance their customer experience and build a stronger brand relationship with each user.

“We provide end-to-end protection of our customers’ information. From the signup process to trading and withdrawal, we ensure the data of each individual is safe. That is the same thing with the App,” the founder revealed.

“At Jeroid.ng, we offer the best Bitcoins and Giftcards trading rates. We ensure our rates are sweet and are regularly updated according to market forces. Putting smiles on the faces of our customers is our top priority

“The leading e-commerce platform promise of providing the most secure, non-custodial trading platform that boasts of over 100,000 subscribers.” Jeremiah asserted.

The platform has been able to prove its dedication and doggedness to its customers by going beyond its expectations which has amassed them over 100,000 subscribers.

Jeroid NG is determined to build on the solid foundation they have set in the e-commerce space.