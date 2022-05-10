By Esther Onyegbula

Arts Drive Productions, the organizers of the Laud Awards announced the emergence of Dr George Ndubisi; CEO Country Side Group, as the recipient of this year’s special recognition/honorary award.



According to a statement released by the creative director of Arts Drive Productions; Oyelola Olawale Oluwadamilare, while addressing the press, “Dr George Ndubisi was chosen due to his outstanding contributions to talents development and youth empowerment.

We have seen his track records in the past and his daily consistency in the things that contributes to the upliftment of younger generations without discrimination for tribe or gender”. He will be joining others to receive his special honorary awards at the Prestigious Adeline Hall of Lead City University Ibadan, come Friday the 13th day of May 2022.

The Laud award is one of many initiatives of the Arts Drive Productions, a platform created to honour hardworking, academic excellence, talents and unique entrepreneurial skills amongst students and lecturers of the Nigerian universities.



According to Olawale, “We are glad to be doing this at the time when education and its importance seem to be taking the back seat in the governance of this nation, we hope to shine more lights on young gifted Nigerians, doing exceptionally well in their course of study and innate abilities, and also celebrate academicians that are working tirelessly to sustain the system.

The Laud Awards in her maiden edition continued to receive acceptance in and outside the country, and the award night will be hosted by the popular TV host Olufemi Daniel, bringing students, lecturers, celebrities and captains of industries together under one roof with special performances from top afro artists, comedians, dancers and DJs.