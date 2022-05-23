Front row: 2022 St. Mary’s Widows’ Empowerment Project Coordinator Mother Oge Okorie, pastoral team: Frs: Patrick Adejuwon, Stephen Adedeji, Philip Egbuniwe, Clement Lukpata and Gilbert Osilama OSJ and Mother Carol Okwara Parish president Confraternity of Christian Mothers, St. Mary’s Catholic church Isolo

By Cynthia Alo

As a move to end poverty in Nigeria, the Confraternity of Christian Mothers (CCM) of St Mary’s Catholic Church Isolo, Lagos has embarked on an alleviation scheme.

The scheme is geared towards empowering vulnerable persons to be financially independent.

Recall that the World Bank report had stated that the number of poor persons in Nigeria will rise to 95.1 million in 2022. The number of poor people was 89.0 million in 2020 and would be 95.1 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, CCM empowered 30 widows with startup equipment like grinding machines, sewing machines, cooking sets, popcorn markers to help them to be financially independent.

The programme which was first launched in 2009 has since empowered 73 widows before now.

Speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator , Mother Oge Okorie, stated that despite empowering the widows with startup items, the committee will still be there to monitor and support them along the way.

She said: “The empowerment Scheme is our Parish Programme that is anchored by the Confratenity of Christain Mothers. It was launched in our parish in September 18th , 2009. From that time till about 2011, we had 73 widows in our parish empowered and after that , the scheme has been silent probably due to covid and other restrictions but today, by the grace of God and with support of our parishioners,we are empowering 30 widows.

“We want to tell you that you are not alone and by the grace of God the society will always remember you, We pray that by the grace of God you will be able to reach out to more people.”

Also Speaking, President of Confraternity of Christain Mothers, Isolo Parish , Mrs.Carol Okwara said: “Sometimes we had empowered them cash-wise and we found out that when we give them cash , in the next few days they are up to it again asking for money. So we decided to set up a business opportunity for them hence we distributed the empowerment items.”

In his remarks, the Parish priest of the church, Rev.Philip Egbuniwe said that the scheme is a way to teach the widows how to be financially independent.

“We thank God for the privilege given to the CCM with the initiative to empower other women because we noticed that a lot of women are vulnerable because their husband left and most times they end up in wrong hands . With this start up items , they can at least have a means of livelihood and not depending so much on people.”

According to him, if they are serious with the business, they will be able to take care of their rents, school fees and so on adding that this is anchored on the slogan of teaching them how to fish and not giving them the fish.

“This is a laudable project , which other socities and churches can embark on.

He disclosed that with successful opening of the scheme, the church would embark on other initiatives such as health to sensitive the parishioners.

“This is also a way to bring people closer to Christ. Not only preasching but showing it in action,” he added.



He urged the beneficiaries to see it as an opportunity to also add value to others in the society.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Florence Okpara said that with the cooking utensils given to her,she will rest from smoke from firewood. She said: “I am very happy and I say thank you to all that have put this in place.I was using firewood to pound fufu but with these cooking items, I do not have to use firewood anymore.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Eberechi Veronica, I am very glad to receive this type of gift in my parish. May almighty God bless them abundantly? Whatever we are using it for, May God multiply it for us.