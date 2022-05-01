By Kingsley Adegboye

The Catholic Church Society for Holy Child Jesus SHCJ, has been presented with their land title at the Intercontinental Park Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Catholic Mission, Lagos where the Head of Operations at AIMART Realtors, developers and promoters of Intercontinental Park, Mrs. Bright Taiwo presented the title document to Head of Real Estate for the Society: Reverend Sister Christianah Olagunju and her colleague, Reverend Sister Juliana Onyeoke.

Earlier in the year at the ground breaking ceremony, Mrs. Bright had received the allotment certificate on behalf of the Society from Mrs. Iluyomade, and had to deliver it to SHCJ to enable them take lawful possession of their land at the Park.

Intercontinental Park, Ibeju-Lekki, is a mixed development estate. According to the CEO of AIMART Realtors, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade “Intercontinental Park is a world-class hub for social, economic, business, religious and recreational activities, within the Ibeju-Lekki axis after Eleko Junction.

“It falls under the Origanrigan Resettlement Scheme, which is a few minutes’ drive after Dangote Refinery and bordered within a cluster of five residential areas which are the Dangote Residents, Alaro-City, Amen Estate, Heritage Meadow, and Rehoboth Ocean View Estate.

“It is part of a hub with multiple streams of income flowing in within a layout of about 28 acres (approximately 139,000 sqr. metres) of land which has in it, the Central Business District habouring the Maritime School, hospitals, schools which Holy Child has keyed into, hospitality, residential apartments, and resort centres”.

After receiving the document, the Head of Real Estate and former Auditor, Reverend Sister Olagunju, recounted the reasons why they chose to invest in Intercontinental Park instead of the other estates in the neighbourhood.

“We chose this company after I got to know them through a Doctor when we needed support for land. She introduced our Provincial Sister Philomena and her team to them…. I met with an agent but insisted on meeting with the owners of the company.

“The reason I requested to see them was because the price was too high for me. But as God would have it, to the Glory of God after talking to the Chairman and preaching to him, knowing that God comes first before money, he beat down the price to what we can afford …

“When I met the Chairman, I could tell from the way he spoke that he is a trust worthy man and he gave me a listening ear and made sure we were both comfortable with decisions taken. That was how we got the land at Intercontinental Park, Ibeju-Lekki.

“Our plan is to build a school there. I thank the promoters of the project and I promise to physically take over the site soon”, Olagunju stated.

According to the promoters, the estate is among the best in the area in terms of ambiance, spotlight, and development delivery, adding that it is conceived as an eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable gated community offering exceptional facilities and services that will foster qualitative living, better health, improved communal relationships, and social engagement within the most affordable and cost-effective means.

Intercontinental Parks holds full land title with Certificate of Occupancy.